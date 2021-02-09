Samsung Galaxy M02 to go on sale for the first time today via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M02 comes in Blue, Red, Gray and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M02 smartphone was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on sale for the first time today via Amazon and the Samsung website at 12P.M.



The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799. It comes in Blue, Red, Gray and Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02 is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.



The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. For the camera, the phone sports dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The phone measures 164.0 x 75.9x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.



On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more.

