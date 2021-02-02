Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 02, 2021 1:29 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 9.
Advertisement

Samsung has today launched a new M-series smartphone in India - Samsung Galaxy M02. Samsung Galaxy M02 price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM with 32GB storage, but it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 6,799.

Samsung Galaxy M02 will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com from February 9. The phone comes in four colours including Blue, Red, Gray and Black.

 

Samsung Galaxy M02 specifications

 

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M02 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.

The phone is backed by up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. For the camera, the phone sports dual rear cameras with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash and 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone runs Android 10 with Samsung One UI and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 164.0 x 75.9x 9.1mm and weighs 206 grams.

Samsung Galaxy M02 launch in India seems imminent

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s now available for sale in India via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Infinix Smart 5 launching in India on February 11

Now you can unlock iPhones while wearing a mask using Apple Watch

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies