Samsung Galaxy M01 new details emerged online ahead of launch

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 11:41 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio.
Samsung is reported to launch Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 smartphones in India in a week. The company has already launched the Galaxy M11, though Galaxy M01 is a mystery device. Now, a new leak has surfaced that reveals some key details of the upcoming Galaxy M01 smartphone. 

 

The schematic of the Galaxy M01 has been leaked online that reveals its key specifications and design language. The leak reveals that the smartphone will come with a dual-camera setup at the back panel, while the front comes with a waterdrop notch. The leaks were revealed by AndroidPure. 

 

Coming to the specs, the Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor clocked at 1.95GHz. The phone will be backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The company can be further expanded using a microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01 will be loaded with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2,4 aperture. For the front, it will come with 5-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The Galaxy M01 will be loaded with Dolby Atmos and it will come with Samsung Health application. 

 

The phone might run on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top of it. The Galaxy M01 will come with a 4,000mAh battery. The phone measures 146.4 x 70.86 x 9.8 mm.

