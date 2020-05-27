Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11 to launch in India in a week

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 27, 2020 1:16 pm

Latest News

The company will be launching Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphones in the country.

Samsung is reportedly set to launch two new Galaxy smartphones in India in a week. The company will be launching Samsung Galaxy M01 and Samsung Galaxy M11 smartphones in the country. 

 

As per a report by IANS, the company is planning to launch both the phones before Galaxy A31. The report highlights that both the phones will be available for purchase from Samsung’s official retail channels along with online platforms. The Samsung Galaxy M01 will be a budget-centric smartphone and it will be priced below Rs 10,000. The phone is said to come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone will be equipped with dual rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery. 

 

The Galaxy M11 will be available in two memory configurations including a 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is reported to be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The smartphone is said to feature triple-camera setup along with 5,000mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, reports IANS.  

 

Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications

 

The company has already announced Galaxy M11 in March this year. Samsung Galaxy M11 features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels with a punch-hole at the top left corner of the display. On the back, the Galaxy M11 features a fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. 

 

Samsung Galaxy M11 comes in 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD up to 512GB. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is backed up by a massive 5000mAh battery which is charged via a USB Type-C port. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI 2.0 running on top of it. 

 

On the camera front, the device is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The rear cameras support video recording of up to 1080p. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy M01 rumoured specifications

 

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is yet to be announced. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy M01 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Furthermore, the smartphone will come with a screen density of 480. It will run Android 10 with Samsung's One UI 2.0 on top. It will be available in Black, Blue and Red colour options.

 

Samsung Exynos 880 5G chipset announced

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Android 10 update again in India

Samsung introduces dedicated security chip solution, might power next Galaxy smartphone

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung Galaxy M01 Samsung Galaxy M11 Samsung Galaxy M01 launch Samsung Galaxy M11 launch Samsung Galaxy M01 specs Samsung Galaxy M11 specs Samsung smartphones Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Razr 2 reportedly in works

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T start receiving stable Android 10 based Oxygen OS 10 update

Realme 6s announced with 48MP quad rear camera setup, Helio G90T chipset

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies