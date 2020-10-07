Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime to launch in India with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature an Exynos 9611 processor, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a large 6,000mAh battery.
Advertisement

Samsung is going to launch Samsung Galaxy M Prime in India soon. The upcoming launch is teased on Amazon and is listed as Coming soon. The phone is expected to be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17.

The Amazon listing has revealed key specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy M Prime including the cameras, battery and chipset. The phone will be dubbed as Samsung M31 Prime

As per the listing on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up ro 512GB through a dedicated card slot. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.

On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB-C port. The M Prime will feature a display with the water-drop notch design. The screen size has not been revealed for this upcoming phone.

Samsung Galaxy M series will have 20 mn customers by end of 2020 in India

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme 7i, 55-inch Smart TV, Buds Pro, smart Camera Launch LIVE Updates: How to watch livestream

Apple schedules October 13 event, iPhone 12 launch expected

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies