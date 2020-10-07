Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime to launch in India with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad camera setup

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature an Exynos 9611 processor, a 64MP quad rear camera, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung is going to launch Samsung Galaxy M Prime in India soon. The upcoming launch is teased on Amazon and is listed as Coming soon. The phone is expected to be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starting October 17.



The Amazon listing has revealed key specifications and features of Samsung Galaxy M Prime including the cameras, battery and chipset. The phone will be dubbed as Samsung M31 Prime



As per the listing on Amazon, Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will feature a quad rear camera setup which will come with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there will be a 32-megapixel selfie snapper. The front camera will support features like Front Slo-mo, 4K video recording, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji.



Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will be powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The storage is further expandable via an external microSD card up ro 512GB through a dedicated card slot. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy M Prime will feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock as well.



On the connectivity front, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will pack a large 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB-C port. The M Prime will feature a display with the water-drop notch design. The screen size has not been revealed for this upcoming phone.