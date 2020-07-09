Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 11:42 am

Galaxy Hours is Samsung India’s weekly flash sale event that brings exciting offers on a range of Samsung products every Thursday on Samsung.com.

Samsung India has announced "Galaxy Hours Flash Sale" under which three lucky customers could get 50 per cent cashback on Galaxy Z Flip when they purchase Samsung’s statement-making foldable smartphone during Galaxy Hours flash sale today.

In addition to this, all customers buying Galaxy Z Flip during Galaxy Hours are eligible for one-time accidental damage protection service for 1 year. Customers will also get Galaxy Assured plan at zero cost. With Galaxy Assured, Galaxy Z Flip customers can get up t0 70% value of their device back.

These offers include up to Rs 6000 cashback on HDFC, ICICI and Citibank Bank credit and debit cards transactions as well as up to Rs 8000 extra exchange value for old smartphones. Consumers can also refer their friends and families, when they make a purchase, to unlock special benefits.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Features



To recall, Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex display with a screen resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels. There is a secondary display at the back panel that comes with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED display screen with 300 x 112 pixel resolution.

The phone is powered by an octa-core processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 3,300mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Galaxy Z Flip runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0.

