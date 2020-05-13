Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite reportedly in works, Galaxy Fold 2 colour options leaked

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 11:39 am

Latest News

The foldable smartphone is said to come with a smaller display on the outside, which could be similar to the one present in the Galaxy Z Flip.

Samsung is reported to be working on a Lite variant of its popular foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold Lite. Furthermore, new colour options of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 has been tipped online. 

 

Starting with Galaxy Fold Lite, the new foldable smartphone is codenamed as Winner2, says tipster Max Weinbach. The foldable smartphone is said to come with a smaller display on the outside, which could be similar to the one present in the Galaxy Z Flip. Furthermore, the tipster claims that the Galaxy Fold Lite will be available in Mirror Black and Mirror Purple colour options. 

 

The foldable smartphone is said to come with a price tag of $1099 (approx. 82,800). The tipster claims that the smartphone will come with a 256GB of internal storage. He further claims that the display present on the Galaxy Fold Lite will not have UTG, which is present in Galaxy Z Flip. 

 

The foldable smartphone is said to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. However, the tipster claims that the foldable smartphone will not come with 5G support, which is quite odd. The tipster claims that the smartphone will be built out of aluminium and there will be glass on the outside. That said, there is no information available about the Galaxy Fold Lite, so stay tuned with us for further details. 

 

Meanwhile, a report by Sammobile hints the colour options of the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone. The report highlights that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with model number SM-F916. The report says that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in Black and Brown colour options. The report says that apart from these colours, the phone will be available in other colour options similar to what we have seen in Galaxy Fold.

 

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

