Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with S Pen support, Galaxy S20+ camera setup and more

The foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.

Samsung is reportedly working on its next-generation of a foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2. Now, just ahead of the official launch, key details about the upcoming foldable smartphone have been leaked online.

As per Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature Infinity V display for its front cover. He further mentioned that the phone might either come with punch-hole design or under-display front camera. Furthermore, he says that the foldable smartphone will be available in Blue, Silver, Pink, Gold and Black colour options.

He further added that the smartphone will come loaded with S Pen support. He says that the company is planning to bring a new form of S Pen. This would be interesting to see as Samsung currently provides S Pen with its Galaxy Note series. The tipster said that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with ceramic and stainless steel edition. This also means that the foldable smartphone might be expensive as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Fold.

Lastly, the tipster claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a similar camera configuration found in the Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy Fold 2 might launch by July 2020. The reports further highlight that the smartphone will be codenamed as “Project Champ” and it will come with a similar form factor as found in the original Galaxy Fold. Furthermore, Display Supply Chain Consultants, Ross Young, revealed that the foldable smartphone will come with a 7.7-inch display when it is folded out. Furthermore, multiple reports hints that Samsung might use under-display front-facing camera on its upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone.