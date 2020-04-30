Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price and camera specs tipped online

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 11:12 am

New details have emerged about the pricing, launch date and camera specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.
Samsung is reportedly working on the next-generation foldable smartphone, known as Galaxy Fold 2. Now, new details have emerged about the pricing, launch date and camera specifications. 

 

As per Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) the smartphone will be launched in August along with Galaxy Note 20 series. He further revealed that the smartphone will come loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel secondary shooter and a 16-megapixel third sensor. He further revealed that the smartphone will come loaded with dual optical image stabilization. This makes identically to the camera setup found in Galaxy S20. 

 

Young further claims that the Galaxy Fold 2 will be cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold. He says that the foldable smartphone will be priced between $1880 to $1895 (approx. Rs 1,44,000), even though it will come with a bigger display for the front, better cameras, S Pen and 5G support. 

 

Last week, Young also revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 might feature 7.59-inch LTPO OLED display with a screen resolution of 1689 x 2213 pixels along with 372DPI and 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone will come with a 6.23-inch LTPS OLED front display with a screen resolution of 2267 x 819 pixels along with 60Hz refresh rate.  

 

Previously, it was reported that Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in two colour options including Martian Green and Astro Blue. The colour options were earlier announced for the original Galaxy Fold smartphone, but it was scrapped by the company. With this, the original Galaxy Fold was available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black.

