Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come in two colour options, no S Pen support and more

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation of foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2. Now, some information about the colour options of the upcoming foldable phone has been leaked online.

As per a leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in two colour options including Martian Green and Astro Blue. The colour options were earlier announced for the original Galaxy Fold smartphone, but it was scrapped by the company. With this, the original Galaxy Fold was available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black.

Moving on, a report from Korea revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will support S Pen. The foldable smartphone was earlier reported to feature S Pen support, which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. The report highlights that Samsung is planning to make the next foldable smartphone lighter as compared to the original Galaxy Fold. The upcoming smartphone is said to weigh around 229 grams.

Samsung is reportedly working to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone in August alongside with the Galaxy Note 20 series. Furthermore, as a per by ETNews, the company has not decided whether to go with the ultra-thin glass or plastic protective layer, which is currently present in the Galaxy Fold. The report highlights that the company is planning to use the ultra-thin glass material from Samsung Display, however, it is still keeping its option to use the plastic-based panel as an alternative.

Previously, it was reported that Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a similar camera configuration found in the Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.