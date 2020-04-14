  • 17:19 Apr 14, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come in two colour options, no S Pen support and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 14, 2020 4:21 pm

Latest News

Some information about the colour options of the upcoming foldable phone has been leaked online.
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch its next-generation of foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold 2. Now, some information about the colour options of the upcoming foldable phone has been leaked online. 

 

As per a leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will be available in two colour options including Martian Green and Astro Blue. The colour options were earlier announced for the original Galaxy Fold smartphone, but it was scrapped by the company. With this, the original Galaxy Fold was available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black. 

 

Moving on, a report from Korea revealed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will support S Pen. The foldable smartphone was earlier reported to feature S Pen support, which is currently exclusive to the Galaxy Note series. The report highlights that Samsung is planning to make the next foldable smartphone lighter as compared to the original Galaxy Fold. The upcoming smartphone is said to weigh around 229 grams. 

 

Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly working to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone in August alongside with the Galaxy Note 20 series. Furthermore, as a per by ETNews, the company has not decided whether to go with the ultra-thin glass or plastic protective layer, which is currently present in the Galaxy Fold. The report highlights that the company is planning to use the ultra-thin glass material from Samsung Display, however, it is still keeping its option to use the plastic-based panel as an alternative. 

 

Previously, it was reported that Galaxy Fold 2 will feature a similar camera configuration found in the Galaxy S20+ smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12-megapixel wide-angle with f/1.8 aperture and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture and a Depth Vision sensor. For the front, it is loaded with a 10-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 might launch by July with under-display camera

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with S Pen support, Galaxy S20+ camera setup and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 leak Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumours Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 featurs Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 colour options Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launch Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nubia Red Magic 5G gaming phone debuts globally

Tecno partners with Zomato and 100+ channel partners to distribute ration kits across India

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro+ key features, price and more tipped ahead of April 15 launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies