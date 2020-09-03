Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 Fitness Tracker Launched

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 03, 2020 10:36 am

Latest News

Samsung said that there has been a spike in the popularity of fitness trackers as everyone wants to stay healthy.
Samsung has launched yet another fitness tracker and is calling it Galaxy Fit 2, the successor to Galaxy Fit. In the recent 'Life Unstoppable' event, the smartphone giant announced a new device and Galaxy Fit 2 was one of them. The company launched the Galaxy Fit in India in June last year and it was received well.

 

Samsung said that there has been a spike in the popularity of fitness trackers as everyone wants to stay healthy. The price and availability of the device are still unknown and we expect to hear from the giant in the forthcoming days. The Galaxy Fit 2 comes in two colours; Black and Scarlet and resembles the Galaxy Fit design with the small coloured display.

The Fit 2 comes jampacked with features like it can track up to five activities, detect heart rate, sleep tracking, calories burned, distance travelled, etc. However, what makes us sad is the absence of Blood oxygen reader which is a bummer as this is definitely going to be an expensive fitness tracker.

 

The Galaxy Fit 2 comes with a 3D glass display. Users can customize it by picking from more than 70 face options. There's one touch-sensitive button at the bottom which also acts as the home button.

 

The battery life claimed by Samsung is 15 days on a single charge. Mind you the battery life may differ based on the usage. Samsung claims that it can even go up to 21 days in certain settings. From the images on Samsung's website, we can have a glimpse at the silicon straps and the curvy, rectangular screen, which shows the date, time, and heart rate.

Tags: Samsung

