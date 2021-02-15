Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India with 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear camera

Samsung Galaxy M02 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung has today launched a new F-series smartphone in India - Samsung F62. The phone comes with a huge 7000mAh battery, an Exynos 9825 SoC and a quad rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy F62 pricing

Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India starts at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 25,999.



Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung.com as well as Reliance Digital stores and select Jio stores across India starting from February 22. The phone comes in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Grey colours variants.

Samsung Galaxy F62specifications



Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.



The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with 64-megapixel sensor + 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor + 5-megapixel macro sensor + 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.



Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

On the connectivity front, it features Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The dimensions are 76.3×163.9×9.5mm and weight is 218 grams.