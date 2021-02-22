Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F62 first sale to be held today at 12 noon

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 10:29 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F62 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 noon.

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung.com as well as Reliance Digital stores and select Jio stores across India.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Grey colours variants.

 

Launch offers include Rs 2500 instant cashback on ICICI Credit and Debit cards. There are total benefits of up to Ts 10000, which includes Rs 3000 cash back on recharge discount coupons and reliance partner brand coupons of Rs 7000 at Reliance Digital/My Jio Store.

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications


Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU.

The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

 

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The dimensions are 76.3×163.9×9.5mm and weight is 218 grams.

 

Samsung Galaxy F62 confirmed to launch on 15th February in India

How does Samsung Galaxy F62 compare with the competition?

Samsung Galaxy F62 7000mAh battery confirmed ahead of launch on February 15

Samsung Galaxy F62 launched in India with 7000mAh battery, 64MP quad rear camera

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi K40 series confirmed to come 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, 4520mAh battery

Realme Narzo 30 series pricing leaked, Realme Narzo 30A spotted on Geekbench

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies