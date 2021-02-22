Samsung Galaxy F62 first sale to be held today at 12 noon

Samsung Galaxy F62 packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F62 was recently launched in India. Now the smartphone will go on its first sale today at 12 noon.

Samsung Galaxy F62 will be available on Flipkart and Samsung.com as well as Reliance Digital stores and select Jio stores across India.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage while the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 25,999. The phone comes in Laser Green, Laser Blue and Laser Grey colours variants.

Launch offers include Rs 2500 instant cashback on ICICI Credit and Debit cards. There are total benefits of up to Ts 10000, which includes Rs 3000 cash back on recharge discount coupons and reliance partner brand coupons of Rs 7000 at Reliance Digital/My Jio Store.

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications



Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch S-AMOLED+ display that will deliver a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset and Mali G76 GPU.



The processor is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card. On the rear, the device sports a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor, 5-megapixel macro sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 32MP camera for selfies.



Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a massive 7000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 out of the box.

Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC. The dimensions are 76.3×163.9×9.5mm and weight is 218 grams.