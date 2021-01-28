Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F41 starts receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2021 10:39 am

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched back in October last year with Android 10 on board.
Advertisement

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its Galaxy F41 smartphone. The new software update brings the January 2020 security patch to the Galaxy F41.

The update has been released over-the-air in India first with firmware version F415FXXU1BUAC, reports SamMobile. Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched back in October last year with Android 10 on board.

The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

 For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.
 
For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. On the battery front, it has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India with 64MP triple rear cameras, 6000mAh battery: Price starts at Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 now available for sale in India via Flipkart

Samsung resumes Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy S10

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy M02 to be launched in India on 2 February under Rs 7,000

Sony Xperia Pro announced with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4K HDR Display and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies