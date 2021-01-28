Samsung Galaxy F41 starts receiving Android 11 with One UI 3.0 update in India

Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched back in October last year with Android 10 on board.

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its Galaxy F41 smartphone. The new software update brings the January 2020 security patch to the Galaxy F41.



The update has been released over-the-air in India first with firmware version F415FXXU1BUAC, reports SamMobile. Samsung Galaxy F41 was launched back in October last year with Android 10 on board.



The update brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. It also brings chat bubbles features, media controls, improved permission management, and organized notifications.



You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install.



To recall, Samsung Galaxy F41 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and 420 nits brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.



For the camera setup, the Galaxy F41 is equipped with triple rear cameras with a combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel 123° wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel depth camera. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera.



For security, it supports a fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature as well. On the battery front, it has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support.