Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Launched in India: All Details

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G has been launched in India post the brand’s recent launch of Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G, Galaxy M16 5G, and more A-series devices as well. The Galaxy F16 5G shares most of its specifications with the M16 5G except for the design. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy F16 5G will be available starting at Rs 11,499 including all bank offers for the base variant which should be the 6GB + 128GB model. Pricing for all the variants and bank offer details are yet to be revealed. The device comes in Bling Black, Glam Green, and Blazing Blue colours. It will go on sale starting March 13, at noon.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy F16 5G has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 800 nits peak brightness. It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip. It comes with a built-in storage of 128GB, which can be expanded to 1.5TB with a microSD card. There’s support for up to 8GB RAM.

The phone comes with One UI 7.0 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 15. The device is set to receive six generations of Android OS updates along with six years of security patches.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

The triple camera setup on the back comprises of a 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera with a macro sensor. The front camera has a 13-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

The F16 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It further gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity options on the device includes Bluetooth v5.3, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging.