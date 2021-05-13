Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 stable update in India

Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s devices in India have received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update.

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.1 to its Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s smartphones in India. Both were launched with Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box. The new software update brings the April 2021 Android security patch to both devices.

As per a report by PiunikaWeb, Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s devices in India have received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update for Galaxy M02s comes with firmware version M025FXXU2BUDC and is sized 1362.72MB. The firmware version for Samsung Galaxy F02s is E025FXXU1BUDC.

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipse with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling.