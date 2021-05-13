Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 stable update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2021 2:16 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s devices in India have received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update.

Samsung has rolled out the stable version of Android 11-based One UI 3.1 to its Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s smartphones in India. Both were launched with Android 10-based One UI out-of-the-box. The new software update brings the April 2021 Android security patch to both devices.

 

As per a report by PiunikaWeb, Samsung Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s devices in India have received the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update. The update for Galaxy M02s comes with firmware version M025FXXU2BUDC and is sized 1362.72MB. The firmware version for Samsung Galaxy F02s is E025FXXU1BUDC.

 

You will soon receive the notification for the update on your device. Otherwise, you can check for it manually by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

 

Samsung Galaxy F02s specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy F02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. 

 

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling with f/2.2 aperture.

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s specifications

 

Samsung Galaxy M02s flaunts a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and waterdrop notch. It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipse with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.

 

For the camera, the phone sports a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor housed in the notch on the front for selfies and video calling.

 

  

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched in India with triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02s now available for sale in India via Amazon

Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy F12 launched in India at a starting Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s first sale to be held today

Latest News from Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC revealed, based on 6nm manufacturing process

Samsung Galaxy A22s spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies