Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy F series coming soon

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 14, 2020 1:30 pm

Latest News

A new series of smartphones called the F series is soon to be launched by Samsung. The new devices under the company are slated to release as early as next month and will compete with Samsung's own M series devices.
Advertisement

Samsung is now gearing up to launch another series of devices under its brand, called the F series. 

 

The new devices that will be launching under the F series will compete with Samsung's own M series phones such as the M51, meaning that the new devices will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

 

Advertisement

These new devices will reportedly be focusing more on Camera which will result in better camera performance when compared to its competitors. The first device under the F series is expected to launch as early as next month. 

 

When companies like Xiaomi, RealMe, Oppo, OnePlus and even Samsung itself has a stronghold in the suggested price segment, it will be interesting to see what Samsung has new in stores to offer. 

 

Samsung has also been making rounds in the news for its new unpacked event scheduled on September 23 which will be its 3rd event in less than two months. 

 

As per leaks so far, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for which the unpacked event is scheduled for will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is said to come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green colours. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset or Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the market coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.

 

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom layer on top, and backed by 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging. 

 

The new Tab A7 which was launched globally in the first week of September is also slated to launch in India pretty soon.

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) launching soon in India

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco X3 tipped to launch in India on September 22

Realme C17 with 90Hz screen to launch on September 21

OnePlus Nord gets a Rs 1000 price cut

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Can Indian Apps make it big?

Can Indian Apps make it big?
Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor

Top 5 Cheapest Smart bBands With Heart Rate Monitor
Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies