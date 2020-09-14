Samsung Galaxy F series coming soon

A new series of smartphones called the F series is soon to be launched by Samsung. The new devices under the company are slated to release as early as next month and will compete with Samsung's own M series devices.

Samsung is now gearing up to launch another series of devices under its brand, called the F series.

The new devices that will be launching under the F series will compete with Samsung's own M series phones such as the M51, meaning that the new devices will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000.

These new devices will reportedly be focusing more on Camera which will result in better camera performance when compared to its competitors. The first device under the F series is expected to launch as early as next month.

When companies like Xiaomi, RealMe, Oppo, OnePlus and even Samsung itself has a stronghold in the suggested price segment, it will be interesting to see what Samsung has new in stores to offer.

Samsung has also been making rounds in the news for its new unpacked event scheduled on September 23 which will be its 3rd event in less than two months.

As per leaks so far, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for which the unpacked event is scheduled for will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is said to come in White, Red, Green, Blue, Orange, Lavender, and Green colours. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset or Exynos 990 SoC, depending on the market coupled with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage. It may be further expandable via microSD card.

For the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will reportedly feature triple rear cameras with three 12MP sensors. On the front, it is said to have a 32MP selfie camera. The phone is likely to run Android 10 OS with OneUI custom layer on top, and backed by 4,500mAh battery with 15W charging.

The new Tab A7 which was launched globally in the first week of September is also slated to launch in India pretty soon.