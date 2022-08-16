Samsung Galaxy Buddy 2 launched with Snapdragon 750G SoC

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in South Korea called Galaxy Buddy 2. The smartphone looks like a rebranded version of the Galaxy M23 (or F23), which is available in other markets. Key specifications of the Galaxy Buddy 2 include a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 750 chipset, and a 50-megapixel triple camera system.

The Galaxy Buddy 2 is now available for purchase in South Korea and carries a price tag of KRW 399,300 (approx Rs 24,100). It comes in three colours including Deep Green, Light Blue, and Orange Copper.

Samsung Galaxy Buddy 2 Specifications

The Galaxy Buddy 2 sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You get up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion and storage expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card slot.

For optics, the device comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, it carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 Indian pricing revealed, pre-booking commences

The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, there is Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio playback.