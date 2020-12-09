Samsung Galaxy A72 5G tipped to come with four cameras instead of five

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced earlier this year.

Advertisement

Samsung is working on a new 5G smartphone which is dubbed as Galaxy A72 5G. The phone was earlier reported a total of six cameras with a penta-lens rear setup and one selfie camera. Now a new report suggests that the phone will be arriving with a quad-camera setup.

As per a tweet by leakster Chun, there will be a quad-camera setup on the final edition of the Galaxy A72 5G instead of five rear-facing cameras as tipped earlier.

Advertisement

The A72 final version will only have 4 camera instead of 5 — Snapdrachun 888 5G (@chunvn8888) December 8, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G was earlier reported to come with penta cameras with a primary camera of 64-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 12-megapixel, a telephoto sensor of 8-megapixel, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The new leak however does not reveal which sensor has been removed now.

The Galaxy A72 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced earlier this year. The Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.