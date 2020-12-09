Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A72 5G tipped to come with four cameras instead of five

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 09, 2020 5:12 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced earlier this year.
Advertisement

Samsung is working on a new 5G smartphone which is dubbed as Galaxy A72 5G. The phone was earlier reported a total of six cameras with a penta-lens rear setup and one selfie camera. Now a new report suggests that the phone will be arriving with a quad-camera setup.

 

As per a tweet by leakster Chun, there will be a quad-camera setup on the final edition of the Galaxy A72 5G instead of five rear-facing cameras as tipped earlier.

Advertisement

 

 

The Samsung Galaxy A72 5G was earlier reported to come with penta cameras with a primary camera of 64-megapixel, an ultrawide lens of 12-megapixel, a telephoto sensor of 8-megapixel, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The new leak however does not reveal which sensor has been removed now.

 

The Galaxy A72 5G will be the successor of the Galaxy A71 5G which was announced earlier this year. The Galaxy A71 is loaded with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

 

On the camera front, the Galaxy A71 has an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series appears in video teaser leaks

Samsung to help control Google Nest Devices using SmartThings

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G renders leaked, pricing tipped

Samsung Galaxy F62 coming soon to India, might be one of the slimmest Samsung phones

Galaxy S21 Series appears in 3D renders full revealing the devices

Samsung Galaxy M12 surfaces online with Android 11 and more

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MediaTek will launch Dimensity 800U powered 5G smartphones in India in 2021

Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 MIUI 12 update canceled

Airtel Delhi Half Marathon used technology to keep the fans running from wherever they are, Here is how!

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia and its Promise!

Nokia and its Promise!
Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies