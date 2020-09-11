Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A71 gets a price cut in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 11, 2020 2:13 pm

The revised price of Galaxy A71 is now reflecting on Samsung.com, Flipkart and is expected to be revised in offline stores as well.
Samsung Galaxy A71 smartphone was launched earlier this year. Now the phone has received a price cut in India.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 which comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is now priced at Rs 30,999. The phone was earlier priced at Rs 32,999.

The revised price of Galaxy A71 is now reflecting on Samsung.com, Flipkart and is expected to be revised in offline stores as well.

 

Samsung Galaxy A71 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. On the battery front, the Galaxy A71 has a non-removable Li-Po 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging and runs on Android 10 with Samsung One UI 2.1 on top of it.

There is an L-shaped quad rear camera module with a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. For the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens. It comes with Slow-Mo selfie feature, which allows taking slow-motion videos from the front camera.

 
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Connectivity options include VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. It also features an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature along with the support of Samsung Pay.

