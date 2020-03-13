  • 16:53 Mar 13, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A70s receives Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 13, 2020 12:34 pm

Samsung Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant.
After rolling out Android 10 update to Galaxy M40 in India, Samsung has now started rolling out Android 10 update to its Galaxy A70s smartphone. The company has rolled out OneUI 2.0 based on Android 10, to its Samsung Galaxy A70s smartphone in India.

 

As per a report by SamMobile, the update comes with version number A707FDDU2BTC2 for Galaxy A70s. Furthermore, the update is  2025.96MB and it also brings February 2020 security patch to the device, apart from the Android 10 features.

In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. With the update, Galaxy M40 users should get the new gesture navigation that lets users swipe to navigate. The update also brings new features to Digital wellbeing. One can set goals to keep your phone usage in check. It also adds Focus mode and new parental controls.

Samsung Galaxy A70s is priced at Rs 25,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The Galaxy A70s houses a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The phone is equipped with 64MP rear camera with LED flash with f/1.8 aperture, 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP 123° ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture.  For the front, the phone has a 32MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture or selfies and video calling.

 

 It features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 processor with Adreno 612 GPU.  It has an in-display Fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI.

