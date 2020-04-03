  • 18:14 Apr 03, 2020

Samsung Galaxy A6+ receives Android 10 update

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 03, 2020 12:16 pm

Samsung launched the Galaxy A6+ in May 2018 with Android Oreo.
Samsung Galaxy A6+ is now reportedly receiving the Android 10 update. The update brings the latest OneUI 2.0 along with few bug fixes along with several changes and improvements

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy A6+ carries firmware version A605FNXXU5CTC8 and the update size is 2.66GB in size. The latest update also brings March 2020 Android security patch to the device.

At the moment, it is currently rolling out in Poland, reports SamMobile. It is not known as to when the Samsung Galaxy A6+ will get the Android 10 update in India.

The new update also brings the OneUI to the table. With this, users can enjoy a host of different features to the Galaxy A6+, including enhanced Dark mode, improved Digital Wellbeing, new navigation gestures, new Focus mode and parental controls, updated camera app, and other user interface improvements.

If you haven’t received the notification, you manually check for the update by going to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

Samsung launched the Galaxy A6+ in May 2018 with Android Oreo. The phone received Android 9.0 Pie update last year. The Galaxy A6+ features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2220 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity Display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with a maximum clock speed of 1.8GHz. The Galaxy A6+ has 3,500mAh battery and dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel camera sensor.

