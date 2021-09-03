Samsung Galaxy A52 4G price hiked by Rs 1,000

Samsung has hiked the price for its Samsung Galaxy A52 4G mid-range smartphone by Rs 1,000. The smartphone was launched in March this year in two variants in India.

After the Rs 1,000 hike, the Galaxy A52 4G price in India starts at Rs 27,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The A52 4G 8GB + 128GB model can now be purchased in India for Rs 28,999. The new pricing details are now reflected on Samsung’s India website.

To refresh, the Samsung Galaxy A52 was launched in India at Rs 26,499 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version was launched at Rs 27,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 comes in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue and Awesome Violet colours.

Samsung Galaxy A52 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A52 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with800 nits of peak brightness and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720GSoC.

The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM. In addition, expandable storage is also present on the phone.

The camera features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is also a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. There’s a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

On the battery front, the phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, although you only get a 15W charger in-box. The smartphone runs on OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Additional features of the phone include a 3.5mm headphone jack and Dual stereo speakers backed by Dolby Audio tech.