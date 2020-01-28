  • 12:18 Jan 28, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A51 confirmed to launch on January 29: Things we know so far

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 28, 2020 12:11 pm

Latest News

The Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensor.

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India tomorrow (January 29). Company has confirmed the launch date of the said smartphone through its official social media platforms yesterday. As of now, there is no official information on its pricing and availability. To recall, Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam last year, followed by a few other countries.

 

The Tweet read "Awesome’s just about here. 2 days to go! #GalaxyA coming soon. #AwesomeIsForEveryone", with a small video showing a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A51's camera module.

 

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080 pixels) display and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes in multiple variants- 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128 storage. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

 

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensor. For the front camera, it has a 32-megapixels selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

 

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams

Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite price leaked

Samsung Galaxy A51 launched with 48MP quad rear cameras, Full HD+ Infinity-O AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy A51 to launch in India soon, support page goes live in India

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G reportedly in works

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 to launch in India by 2nd week of Feb

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to launch on February 14, Galaxy S20 series to go on sale on March 6

Facebook blames Apple for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo’s phone hack

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies