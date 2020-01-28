Samsung Galaxy A51 confirmed to launch on January 29: Things we know so far

The Galaxy A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensor.

Samsung is all set to launch the Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone in India tomorrow (January 29). Company has confirmed the launch date of the said smartphone through its official social media platforms yesterday. As of now, there is no official information on its pricing and availability. To recall, Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam last year, followed by a few other countries.

The Tweet read "Awesome’s just about here. 2 days to go! #GalaxyA coming soon. #AwesomeIsForEveryone", with a small video showing a glimpse of Samsung Galaxy A51's camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED (2340 x 1080 pixels) display and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes in multiple variants- 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128 storage. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with 48-megapixel as a primary sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, and 5-megapixel camera for depth sensor. For the front camera, it has a 32-megapixels selfie sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and comes with the support of Dolby Atmos as well.

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams