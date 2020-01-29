Samsung Galaxy A51 all set to launch in India today

Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in Blue, Pink, Prism Crush Black, and White colour variants.

Samsung will be launching its much anticipated Galaxy A51 in India today. To recall, Galaxy A51 was launched in Vietnam last year.

In Vietnam, Samsung Galaxy A51 comes in Blue, Pink, Prism Crush Black, and White colour variants. For the pricing, the phone is likely to be priced at around Rs 25,000 as it is priced at VND 7,990,000 in Vietnam. As per rumours, Samsung Galaxy A51 price in India will start at Rs 22,990.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. The smartphone comes in multiple variants- 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128 storage. It remains uncertain how many variants of the Samsung Galaxy A51 will be launched in India.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.