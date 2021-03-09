Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A50 receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 09, 2021 3:14 pm

Samsung Galaxy A50s was initially launched in India in September 2019 with Android 9 Pie.
Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11 update to its Galaxy A50 smartphone in India. The update brings the latest OneUI 3.0 along with March security patch to the device.

Samsung Galaxy A50s was initially launched in India in September 2019 with Android 9 Pie and One UI 1.5 out of the box. the phone received Android 10 update last year.

The Samsung Galaxy A50 in India is now receiving firmware version A505FDDU7CUBC, and its size is 1.8GB. The update brings March 2021 security patch as well with the OneUI 3.0. In order to download the latest update, users can go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Before starting the update, your device should be at least 50% charged with a stable Wi-Fi network.

The update brings a refreshed UI, performance improvements, privacy controls, chat bubbles, a media player widget in quick settings panel, improved permission management, smart device controls, and more.

As far as its specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy A50 sports a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-Core Exynos 9610 10nm processor with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.  

Samsung Galaxy A50 packs a triple rear camera unit comprising a 25MP primary sensor with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture and 5MP depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it offers a 25MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

