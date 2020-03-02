Samsung Galaxy A41 leaked renders show Infinity-U display and triple rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A41 will sport a Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch to house the front camera.

Advertisement

Samsung is gearing up to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones including the Galaxy A41 smartphone. The phone renders have now been leaked online which reveals its entire design.



As per the renders leaked by PriceBaba, Samsung Galaxy A41 will sport a Infinity-U display with a waterdrop notch to house the front camera. It appears to feature a 6-inch or 6.1-inch screen.



At the back, the renders show that the Galaxy A41 will come with a triple rectangle camera module at the top-left corner with an LED flash. The primary sensor for the rear camera is believed to be a 48 megapixels sensor. The front camera is said to house a 25-megapixel sensor. The phone could be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor as the rear panel does not feature any fingerprint scanner.





The right side of the Galaxy A41 has a power key and a volume rocker while the left side has a SIM card tray. The bottom of the smartphone features an external speaker, a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, with the top being home to the secondary mic. The Galaxy A41 measures 150 x 70 x 7.9mm. Its thickness increases to 8.9mm with the camera bump.



The Galaxy A41 that has a model number of SM-A415F was recently seen on Geekbench as per which Samsung Galaxy A41 will run Android 10 out of the box with the company’s One UI 2.0. The phone will be powered by a 1.70GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 chipset with 4GB of RAM.



Samsung Galaxy A41 is said to feature a 3,500 mAh battery capacity that supports 15W fast charging. Rumours say that the triple camera setup at the rear end will have 48MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide capture and 5MP as the depth sensor.