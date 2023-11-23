Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: What we know so far

Samsung’s Galaxy A-series lineup for next year has leaked extensively and well in advance. We already know a lot about Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, and the latest one to join the list is the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. A few leaks about the upcoming handset help us set our expectations. Take a look.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Design

The most recent leak comes from OnLeaks online. The leaked renders give us an idea of what to expect from the Galaxy A35 5G in terms of design and it isn’t anything extraordinary.

It retains the same rear design as Galaxy A-series phones from this year. However, this time around, Samsung has played with the frame of the device to make it completely flat, with a slight bump that matches the length of the power and volume buttons combined. It does the same with Galaxy A15 5G, according to leaked renders. This will give the devices a differentiating factor over their predecessors and in general as well.

The front has uniform bezels on three sides of the 6.6-inch flat panel, while the bottom has a relatively thick chin. A punch-hole on top of the display will house the front camera. At first glance, the Galaxy A35 5G resembles the Galaxy S23 in many ways. While it does maintain consistency across Samsung’s smartphone portfolio, it does make it difficult to distinguish the devices across various series within the company’s lineup of phones.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G: Specifications (Expected)

Succeeding the Galaxy A34 5G, which launched earlier this year, the A35 5G will most likely sport a 6.6-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, and 1080 X 2400 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the A34 5G had the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. However, there’s no word regarding the Processor being used in its successor.

There could be 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage that may be expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone could have a 13MP snapper on the front for selfies.

It will get an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics, an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. The phone will run on the latest Android 14-based OneUI 6.0 custom skin out of the box and will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support, similar to its predecessor.