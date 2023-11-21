Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Renders, Key Specs leaked

Samsung seems to be gearing up for a new launch under its Galaxy A-series smartphones, and it is the Galaxy A15 5G. The Korean brand is also working on the Galaxy A25 5G, which leaked in renders back in June of this year. The A15 5G will likely be positioned below the A25 5G in the A-series family. Here’s what else we know so far about the handset.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Renders

The renders come from ‘newzonly’ with tipster Paras Gulani as the source. These renders show us the front and back of the Galaxy A15 5G, according to which Samsung retains the same design it brought with the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year. All the smartphones the brand launched this year have been having the same design language, and the Galaxy A15 5G is no exception.

The back of the smartphone has triple cameras, while there’s a flat frame with a bump beneath the power and volume buttons. The flat frame is also expected to be made available in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series. The rear lenses are accompanied by an LED flash, while on the front, there are relatively thicker bezels and a waterdrop notch housing the front camera. The device could be made available in yellow, blue, and black shades.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: Key Specs

The report also shines some light on the Galaxy A15 5G specifications, as per which the device will be available in both 5G and 4G models. The 5G model will have a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a Mali G57 GPU may power the phone.

According to previous reports, it has built-in storage of up to 128GB, which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. The phone might come with One UI 6 pre-loaded, which is based on Android 14.

The triple camera setup on the back could comprise of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 10x magnification, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with a potential depth sensor. There are rumours that the font camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

According to the report, the A15 5G will include a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. It will further have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.