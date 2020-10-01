Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core Android Go Edition smartphone announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 01, 2020 1:15 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.
Advertisement

Samsung has unveiled its Galaxy A3 Core Android Go edition smartphone in Africa. The new phone is the successor of the Galaxy A2 Core that was announced last year. Samsung Galaxy A3 Core is priced at NGN 32,500 (roughly Rs. 6,200).  

The phone comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core specifications

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels and 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by a quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz. There is no fingerprint scanner on this phone.

The phone is backed by a 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 512GB with microSD. On the camera front, the phone has a  single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The phone runs Android Go edition and it is backed by a 3000mAh removable battery. On the connectivity front, it features dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s reportedly in works

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 rugged tablet announced with 8-inch display

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 launched in India with 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Samsung Galaxy F41 confirmed to launch with 64MP triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 price slashed in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 to be available for pre-booking from September 28

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Motorola Razr 5G confirmed to launch in India on October 5

Is the Oppo A93 a rebranded version of Oppo F17 Pro?

LG G8X ThinQ: Is it the Future of Multitasking?

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Bottom-Mount Refrigerators

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies