Galaxy S23 Dolby Atmos Sound Affected by Latest One UI 6.1.1 Update

Samsung released One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S23 series about two months ago. While it was a major update introducing new features, it seems that it also brought an issue along with it. After the latest update, the Galaxy S23 Dolby Atmos Sound quality seems to have been adversely affected.

As reported by multiple users on the Samsung Community, the Galaxy S23 Dolby Atmos Sound has been degraded after the One UI 6.1.1 update. One user posted on the Samsung Community and said, “Dolby Music lacks bass. Movie mode just reverbs now, and it sounds a lot worse. Voice mode doesn’t enhance the dialogue quality. Please fix this. It was good before!!! S23 ultra one ui 6.1, Tab S9 one ui 6.1.1. I checked on both devices. It’s the update issue. It’s not device specific.”

While Samsung initially denied the issue, it acknowledged the same after multiple reports surfaced online, including those on Reddit. As a result, the company responded, “We have heard back from our experts! The Dolby Atmos Library has been updated from version 3.10 to 3.12. This update aimed to enhance 360 Audio capabilities. However, this change has altered the sound quality in some audio modes, which might lead some users accustomed to the previous version to perceive the sound quality inferior to earlier versions.”

“The issue has been communicated to Dolby, which plans to release an updated library to address these concerns. Users are reassured that improvements are being considered for future updates. If we can help with anything else in the meantime, let us know. ^SK,” the company added.

Now that Samsung has addressed the issue, it should likely be solved with a future update. However, a timeline hasn’t been provided for when that would happen.