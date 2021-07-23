Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launched in India, price starts Rs 19,999

Samsung has today launched Galaxy A22 5G smartphone in India. It is the first smartphone with 5G connectivity in Samsung’s Galaxy A Series portfolio.

Galaxy A22 5G is priced at Rs 19999 for 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 21999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Grey, Mint and Violet are the colour options being offered.

Customers can opt for a host of easy affordability options via banking and NBFC partners. HDFC debit and credit card holders can avail of a bank cashback of Rs 1500 on purchase of Galaxy A22 5G subject to terms and conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Specifications

Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6″ FHD+ Infinity-V display with high 90Hz refresh rate for real smooth scrolling and gaming. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor.

It comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded to 1TB via a microSD card.

It also features Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets, and gives excellent audio and cinematic viewing experience. The dark mode minimizes eye strain during extended usage, and conserves power, making the battery last longer.

As for software, the Galaxy A22 5G supports Android 11 and One UI Core 3.1, which is designed so you can be productive and creative every day. Further, a 5,000mAh battery backs the smartphone with support for 15W fast charging.

Also, there’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup. It has a 48MP primary main camera with f1.8 aperture, a 5MP ultrawide lens with f2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f2.4 aperture. In addition, it has a front camera of 8-megapixel for selfies.

Moving on, the connectivity options include dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS. Moreover, there is a 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type C port as well.