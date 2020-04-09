  • 13:46 Apr 09, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A21 goes official with 4000mAh battery, quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2020 12:54 pm

Latest News

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720p+ resolution.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched a new smartphone - Samsung Galaxy A21. Samsung Galaxy A01 will be available in only Black colour. The phone is priced at $249 (roughly Rs 18,900) for the single 3GB + 32GB variant.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O display with 720p+ resolution. Samsung has not specified the processor present in the phone. The phone comes in a single variant of 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot for up to 512GB for storage expansion.

For the camera, the Samsung Galaxy A21 has a quad-camera setup of a 16-megapixel sensor primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter placed in the hole-punch located in the top left corner of the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Software-wise, the Samsung Galaxy A21 will run Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box

The Galaxy A21 has a fingerprint scanner on the rear panel. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and A-GPS with GLONASS.

Samsung Galaxy A21 case renders leak reveal triple-camera setup

Samsung Galaxy A21 leaked render shows Infinity-O display, quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A21s to reportedly feature 5,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy A21s spotted with Exynos 850 and Android 10

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Galaxy A21 Samsung Galaxy A21 price Samsung Galaxy A21 launch Samsung Galaxy A21 specs Samsung Galaxy A21

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and Galaxy A71 5G announced with quad rear cameras, 4500mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi A3 starts receiving Android 10 update for the third time

Samsung Galaxy A41 enters global market with 48MP triple rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies