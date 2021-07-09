Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy M02s, F02s price hiked in India

The prices of three Samsung phones have been hiked in India. The company has hiked the price of Samsung Galaxy F02s, Galaxy M02s and Galaxy A12 by Rs 500. All these devices launched in India this year only.

Samsung phones prices are now reflecting on the Samsung India website. Let’s take a look at the Samsung phones price:

Samsung Galaxy F02s Specs

With a Rs 500 price hike, the Galaxy F02s price now starts at Rs 9,499. The phone was launched in two variants – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. Now, these models are now available for Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

This phone sports a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor.

On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support.

Samsung Galaxy M02s Specs

At the launch, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variants of the Samsung Galaxy M02s were priced at Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively. After an increment of Rs 500, these variants are priced at Rs 9,499 and Rs 10,499, respectively.

This phone comes with a 6.5-inches HD+ TFT display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 chipset with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

The M02s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W quick charge support. There is a triple camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2 megapixels macro sensor and a 2 megapixels depth sensor. On the front side, there is a 5 megapixels sensor.

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specs

Samsung Galaxy A12 was launched in two storage variants — 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs 12,999 and the 4GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs 13,999.

Now after the hike of Rs 500, they are now available for Rs 13,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively.

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset powers the device.

It is paired with upto 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.

It offers a rear quad-camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor. Additionally, there is a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front camera. It comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support.