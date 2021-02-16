Samsung Galaxy A12 launched in India with 48MP quad cameras, starting at Rs 12,999

Samsung has launched its first A series device in India for the year 2021. The smartphone is a budget offering and sports a 48-megapixel quad camera setup along with a 5000mAh battery.

Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of Galaxy A12, its first Galaxy A Series smartphone in India this year. Galaxy A12 comes with a 48MP Quad Camera, a 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V display, a 5000mAh battery and a host of other features.

The Galaxy A12 is available in three colours- Black, Blue and White. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12999 while 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 13999. Galaxy A12 will be available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals starting February 17, 2021.

Galaxy A12 customers on Jio would be entitled to benefits worth Rs 7000. The benefits include instant cashback of Rs 3000 on the prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 4000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable to new as well as existing Jio subscribers. Galaxy A12 customers on Vi will get double data benefits on Rs 299 recharge for 3 months or 3 recharges.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A12 Specifications

The Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset with CPU cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz respectively. It is paired with upto 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of Storage with expansion upto 1TB.

The Galaxy A12 offers a quad-camera setup including a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The Galaxy A12 comes with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. The phone also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard. The handset runs on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.5.