Samsung Galaxy A12 Exynos 850 version in works, support page live

Samsung is working on an Exynos 850 variant of its Samsung Galaxy A12. The phone with the Exynos 850 chipset has been spotted on the Google Play Console listing. Additionally, the support page for the smartphone has also gone live in the Philippines.

As per the details revealed by the Google Play Console listing, the A12 will have a display with 720 x 1339 pixels resolution. There will be a pixel density of 300ppi. The phone has the model number SM-A127F and SM-A127M respectively. It will pack Exynos 850 SoC.

The Exynos processor could be paired with 3GB of RAM. On the software front, the device will run Android 11 out of the box. The listing further mentions that it has a fingerprint scanner. The listing also reveals that the device could be launched as Samsung Galaxy A12s. It was first spotted on tipster Mukul Sharma.

The upcoming Galaxy A12 variant is likely to come with the same specifications as the existing A12 model. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A12 smartphone with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Meanwhile, a report by DealNTech also reveals that Samsung Galaxy A12 could be launched soon. It says that the phone will come with an octa-core Exynos 850 8nm processor.

Additionally, the support page of SM-A127F/DS on Samsung’s Philippines website is now live. It hints at an imminent launch.

Display & Camera

New A12 will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an Infinity-V notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. It will offer a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Further, there will be a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, it may have an 8-megapixel primary sensor.

Battery

Further, the Galaxy A12 will come with a 5,000mAh battery. In addition, there will be a 15W fast-charging support rechargeable through the USB Type-C port at the bottom. Additionally, there could be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.