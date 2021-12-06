Samsung Galaxy A03 Core launched in India with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Samsung India today launched a new smartphone under its A-series called as Galaxy A03 Core. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, octa-core processor, 5000mAh battery and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A03 Core is launched at Rs 7999 for the sole 2GB+32GB storage variant. The phone is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals. Galaxy A03 Core is available in two classic colours – Black and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A03 Core features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by UNISOC SC9863A octa-core processor with four of the units running at 1.6GHz and the other four at 1.2GHz.

The phone is backed by a 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the phone has a single 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

Galaxy A03 Core has been developed on the latest Android Go platform, which means it comes with lightweight custom apps that are built to use less storage for Android Go OS. These customized apps of Android Go 11 launch 20% faster compared to Android 10 Go, making for great user experience. Android Go 11 also promises increased safety with its new Safe Folder feature that safeguards all that you want via encrypted PIN and pattern.

A 5000mAh removable battery backs the phone with 10W fast charging support. The connectivity front features dual SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, and more. The phone measures 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.1mm in dimensions. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, light sensor, and proximity sensor.