One UI 7 Beta 2 Released for Galaxy S24 Series; Future Beta Roadmap Also Revealed

Samsung has released the One UI 7 Beta 2 for Galaxy S24 series in One UI Beta eligible regions including India. One UI 7 Beta was first announced earlier this month with a revamped user interface for quick settings in One UI, new AI features, Now Bar, and much more.

The One UI 7 beta 2 update brings a good amount of bug fixes including those for the Now Bar, the App drawer, DeX, and more. The full changelog of the new update includes:

Numerous other improvements

Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar

Fixed a displaying error of a personal App drawer

Fixed issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex

Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency is not applied (app update required)

Improved slow transition between apps on recent screen

Improved entry speed for smart select in EDGE panel

Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode

Improved GPS function

Fixed Quick Panel operation error

Added option to set screen Refresh Rate within game booster

Fixed call termination and Samsung message app F/C issue

Fixed background color off issue for weather widget

Fixed Wi-Fi/NFC connection error when setting as routine

The update is rolling out now to Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in regions where the beta program has started.

Aside from the One UI 7 Beta 2 update, a Samsung Community post details the roadmap for the future beta versions that are to be released in India. A chat with Samsung Support suggests that the first beta would release in India on December 16, which is of course true as Beta 2 for other countries has released as Beta 1 in India. Next, the second beta will arrive on December 23, followed by the third beta a week later on December 30.

However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt considering chats like these have surfaced online in the past before and have turned out to be untrue.