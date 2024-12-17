HomeNewsOne UI 7 Beta 2 Released for Galaxy S24 Series; Future Beta...

One UI 7 Beta 2 Released for Galaxy S24 Series; Future Beta Roadmap Also Revealed

Samsung has released the One UI 7 Beta 2 for the Galaxy S24 series while another leak has revealed the dates for future beta releases.

By Abhishek Malhotra
One ui 7 AI writing tools

Samsung has released the One UI 7 Beta 2 for Galaxy S24 series in One UI Beta eligible regions including India. One UI 7 Beta was first announced earlier this month with a revamped user interface for quick settings in One UI, new features, Now Bar, and much more.

The One UI 7 beta 2 update brings a good amount of bug fixes including those for the Now Bar, the drawer, DeX, and more. The full changelog of the new update includes:

  • Numerous other improvements
  • Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar
  • Fixed a displaying error of a personal App drawer
  • Fixed issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex
  • Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency is not applied (app update required)
  • Improved slow transition between apps on recent screen
  • Improved entry speed for smart select in panel
  • Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode
  • Improved function
  • Fixed Quick Panel operation error
  • Added option to set screen within game booster
  • Fixed call termination and Samsung message app F/C issue
  • Fixed background color off issue for weather widget
  • Fixed Wi-Fi/NFC connection error when setting as routine

The update is rolling out now to Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in regions where the beta program has started.

Aside from the One UI 7 Beta 2 update, a Samsung Community post details the roadmap for the future beta versions that are to be released in India. A chat with Samsung Support suggests that the first beta would release in India on December 16, which is of course true as Beta 2 for other countries has released as Beta 1 in India. Next, the second beta will arrive on December 23, followed by the third beta a week later on December 30.

However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt considering chats like these have surfaced online in the past before and have turned out to be untrue.

