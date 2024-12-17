One UI 7 Beta 2 Released for Galaxy S24 Series; Future Beta Roadmap Also Revealed

Samsung has released the One UI 7 Beta 2 for Galaxy S24 series in One UI Beta eligible regions including India. One UI 7 Beta was first announced earlier this month with a revamped user interface for quick settings in One UI, new AI features, Now Bar, and much more.
The One UI 7 beta 2 update brings a good amount of bug fixes including those for the Now Bar, the App drawer, DeX, and more. The full changelog of the new update includes:
- Numerous other improvements
- Fixed continuous display and malfunction after closing Now Bar
- Fixed a displaying error of a personal App drawer
- Fixed issue of not being able to connect to some TV products wirelessly through Dex
- Fixed problem where reminder widget transparency is not applied (app update required)
- Improved slow transition between apps on recent screen
- Improved entry speed for smart select in EDGE panel
- Improved intermittent reset issue when using power saving mode
- Improved GPS function
- Fixed Quick Panel operation error
- Added option to set screen Refresh Rate within game booster
- Fixed call termination and Samsung message app F/C issue
- Fixed background color off issue for weather widget
- Fixed Wi-Fi/NFC connection error when setting as routine
The update is rolling out now to Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra in regions where the beta program has started.
Aside from the One UI 7 Beta 2 update, a Samsung Community post details the roadmap for the future beta versions that are to be released in India. A chat with Samsung Support suggests that the first beta would release in India on December 16, which is of course true as Beta 2 for other countries has released as Beta 1 in India. Next, the second beta will arrive on December 23, followed by the third beta a week later on December 30.
However, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt considering chats like these have surfaced online in the past before and have turned out to be untrue.