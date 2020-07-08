Samsung Crystal 4K UHD, Unbox Magic 3.0 series of Smart TVs launched in India

The company has introduced its 2020 Smart TV line-up with its Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 series.

The latest line-up comes loaded with a host of interesting features including Samsung’s Crystal Technology along with Dual LED backlighting and more. The Crystal 4K UHD range comes with multiple screen sizes ranging from 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65inch and 75-inch. The Unbox Magic 3.0 series is available in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD, Unbox Magic 3.0 series: Price and Availability

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV range is priced at Rs 44,400 for the 43-inch variant, Rs 60,900 for the 50-inch version, Rs 67,900 for the 55-inch version, Rs 1,32,900 for the 65-inch version, and Rs 2,37,900 for the 75-inch variant. These models will be available across Samsung retail partner stores. Samsung Unbox Magic 3.0 range is available at a starting price of Rs 20,900 for the 32-inch variant and Rs 41,900 for the 43-inch model.

Consumers can also avail My Samsung My EMI offer, with EMIs starting at Rs 990 for 32-inch Smart TVs, Rs 1,190 for 43-inch Smart TVs and Rs 1,990 for 49-inch and above Smart TVs models. Furthermore, the company introduced a cashback of up to 10 per cent on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank and SBI Cards. The new range of Smart TVs will come with two-year warranty – one-year standard warranty and one-year extended warranty on the panel.

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD features

The new range of Smart TVs come with Crystal Display Technology that provides sharper, crisper images. It comes with a dynamic crystal display that enhances the picture quality. It also features Crystal 4K processor that provides lifelike 4K resolution and an inbuilt AI capability of upscaling the content to 4K quality.

The range comes with a Dual LED display that delivers more accurate contrast by optimizing the colour tone to match the content type. The Smart TVs come with Multi-View technology that divides the screen into two parts with separate volume output control allowing users to watch different content at the same time. It also comes with Ambient Mode as well as Tap View through which one can mirror music or music from the smartphone with a simple tap. Crystal 4K UHD TVs come equipped with a smart adaptive sound feature to adjust the sound according to the content for optimal viewing experience.

Moving on, the Crystal 4K UHD and Unbox Magic 3.0 come with support for multiple voice assistants such as Samsung’s Bixby and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, these new Smart TV models house a host of convenient features such as Personal Computer, Content Guide, Music System, Auto Hot Spot, Live Cast and Home Cloud.

The 2020 Smart TV range comes with a wide range of OTT platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, SonyLIV, Voot and so on. The new models come with Samsung’s one remote that comes with dedicated keys for popular OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and ZEE5. The company is also offering a free subscription to Office 365, along with 5 GB of cloud storage space. The Smart TV range comes with the Personal Computer mode and it is secured by multi-layered Knox security.