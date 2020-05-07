Advertisement

Samsung brand stores to reopen in phases this week in Orange, Green zones

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 10:17 am

All Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas will follow social distancing and sanitization guidelines to safeguard the health and safety of our customers, employees, vendors and partners.
Samsung India announced to reopen its exclusive brand stores -Samsung Smart Cafes & Samsung Smart Plazas across the country starting this week. The decision to open the Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas is in conformity with government regulations and the zonal guidelines and safety norms effective May 4.

Smart Cafes are Samsung’s exclusive smartphone and accessories stores whereas Smart Plazas offer an exclusive and complete range of consumer electronics as well as smartphones. Samsung India has also extended the validity of Smart Club points, Samsung's exclusive brand store loyalty program till 30th June 2020 for points expiring between March-May 2020.

As of now Samsung Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas are opening in a phased manner in the orange and green zone districts classified by the government. Before opening for consumers, all Samsung Smart Plazas and Smart Cafes are getting sanitized. Hand sanitizers have been made available at the stores, making it mandatory for Samsung experience consultants to use them at all touch points, especially at the entry and exit doors of the stores.

As per Samsung, both Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas have been demarcated to ensure a minimum distance of 1.5 meter. Additionally, at all stores, employees are encouraged to have staggered lunch timings. Samsung experience consultants are also being trained to follow hygiene and safety advisories. Samsung experience consultants and consumers at Smart Cafes will be provided with hand gloves.

To ensure the safety of the employee manning the cash counter, cashiers have been instructed to wear masks at all times. Customers will be encouraged to use digital contactless payments and swiping machines will be sanitized before being given to the customer to ensure the highest standards of hygiene is maintained in Smart Cafes and Smart Plazas.

Samsung notes that only a limited number of customers will be allowed within the store at any given point to avoid crowd formation. At all our stores, Samsung experience consultants have been instructed to greet customers with folded hands to avoid physical contact.

