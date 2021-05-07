Advertisement

Samsung Bixby 3.0 update brings Indian English language for a better experience

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2021 12:18 pm

Samsung has announced that it has launched the Bixby 3.0 update as a part of which comes the Indian English language
Samsung India today announced the addition of Indian English as part of the Bixby 3.0 update. To improve user experience and make Bixby features more meaningful and contextual to the Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced support for Indian English. The new version of Bixby is aimed at controlling daily scenarios through the new and improved Indian English avatar.

 

Bixby can now understand Indian names, places, relationships, content, and recipes amongst others. Bixby can also assist users with several things throughout the day. For instance, you can set the timer for your daily Yoga routine, check the weather in Bengaluru, call Maa or Bhaiya on your way to work, sharpen your culinary skills with the recipe for Chicken Tikka Masala, search for Diwali pictures on your smartphone and a lot more. 

 

You can seamlessly connect your Galaxy smartphone to your television set with simple voice commands such as ‘Hi Bixby, show Bengaluru vacation photos on TV'. Samsung also reminds how Bixby makes it easy to control and enable several settings and features of Galaxy smartphones, making it smooth and faster.

 

For instance, you can start slow motion video recording on your smartphone camera, enable power saving mode in case you are running low on battery, save the last received call as a contact, turn on mobile hotspot or open the downloads folder, with just a voice command. 

 

Bixby with Indian English support is currently available on the Galaxy S21 Series and the recently launched Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 smartphones. The Indian English version will soon be made available on other devices including Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S20 Series and Galaxy Note20 Series as per Samsung. 

 

How does it work?

 

  1. Existing Bixby users will see a banner on top of their Bixby app screen on supported devices. Clicking on this banner will enable Indian English on their device. 

  2. New Bixby users must select Indian English while setting up Bixby on supported devices. 

