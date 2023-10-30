Samsung Announces Upgrade  program for 2023 Galaxy A Series phones: Know what it is

Samsung, the Korean smartphone maker, has announced the “Upgrade to Awesome” loyalty program for customers looking to upgrade to the latest 2023 Galaxy A series phones in India. Under this program, customers upgrading from their pre-2020 Galaxy devices (A Series, On Series and J Series) to the latest Galaxy A series 5G smartphones will get a special offer of Samsung Care+ Screen protection pack at no cost.

Aside from this, the offer will be available in addition to the festive cashback and additional affordability offers on Galaxy A Series Smartphones. The loyalty offer will be valid on the purchase of all the 5G supported Galaxy A series smartphones launched this past year, including Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A14 5G.

Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G, Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A54 5G are available at effective price of INR 44/day, INR 47/day, INR 49/day, and INR 63/day respectively, according to Samsung.

How to redeem Samsung ‘Upgrade to Awesome’ offer?

Step 1: Open the My Galaxy App on your old device and login to your account. If you are eligible, you will see the banner mentioning offer benefits on the app.

Step 2: Tap on the banner and the follow the on-screen instructions. Once done, you will now see a code which you’ll have to note down.

Step 3: Upon generating a unique code on the old device, you will need to log into the My Galaxy App of your newly purchased Galaxy A series device. In the app, only eligible users get to see the banner. On clicking the banner, My Galaxy App performs validation of the customer’s phone number, which they used to log in with, and the IMEI of the device through which the app is being accessed.

Step 4: Once you enter the coupon code on the new phone, My Galaxy App’s coupon generation mechanism shares the coupon code both Samsung Care+ and the policy gets activated within 48 hours.