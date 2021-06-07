Advertisement

Samsung announces Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21+ in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 07, 2021 3:36 pm

Samsung has also rolled out exciting bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy S21 series.
Samsung has announced its biggest discount on Galaxy S21+ in India yet. Customers looking to buy Samsung Galaxy S21+ can now get an instant cashback of Rs 10,000, bringing down the effective price of the premium flagship to Rs 71,999 for the 128GB variant and Rs 75,999 for the 256GB variant.


Samsung has also rolled out exciting bundle offers on the purchase of Galaxy S21 series. Customers can now own Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 at just Rs 990 or get Samsung Shop Voucher worth Rs 10,000 on purchase of Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+ or Galaxy S21.

 

All the three Galaxy S21 devices are hyper fast 5G ready in India.

 

Meanwhile, customers looking to purchase Galaxy S21 Ultra or Galaxy S21 can avail Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. Alternatively, these devices also come with a bank cashback offer of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively with HDFC Bank debit and credit cards at easy EMI options.

 

Galaxy S21 Ultra delivers Samsung’s most advanced and intelligent pro-grade camera system, brightest and smartest display in a Galaxy and best Galaxy performance in a smartphone yet. Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 are priced at Rs 104,999 and Rs 69,999 respectively.

 

All offers are applicable with immediate effect and will be valid till June 30, 2021 across Samsung Shop (Samsung.com/in), Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores and e-commerce portals.

 

Samsung had launched the Galaxy S21+ along with Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21 in January this year. The Galaxy S21+ comes with has a 6.7-inch FHD+ dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display. It runs on a 4,800mAh battery. It is powered by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

 

The phone features a 12MP + 12MP + 64MP camera setup at the back. On the front, it has a 10MP selfie camera.

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

5G in India

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Realme caught cheating!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

