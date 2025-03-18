Samsung Announces One UI 7 Official Rollout From April 7

Samsung has announced that the One UI 7 official rollout will begin from April 7 worldwide. The company also detailed the devices that will be first in line to receive the update, including the ones which recently got updated with One UI 7 Beta such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, and more.

“One UI 7 introduces new interface built for AI, helping users interact with their Galaxy devices more naturally than ever before. The update will be available starting with the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, gradually rolling out to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets,” said Samsung.

The company also gave a concrete date, stating that the One UI 7 official rollout will begin on April 7, expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Some of the features are restricted to newer models, such as the Audio Eraser, Now Brief, and Natural Language search in Settings, which will be available on the likes of Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 series, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy S23 series will likely won’t get these features.

One UI 7 also brings deeper Google Gemini integration, making controlling the device easier than before with a user’s voice. With Natural language search in Settings, users can simply go into Settings and say “My eyes are feeling tired.” In an instant, recommended options such as adjusting brightness or turning on Eye comfort shield appear.