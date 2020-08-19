Advertisement

Samsung announces bonus of Rs 5000 on your smartphone with cracked screen if prebooking Galaxy Note 20 series

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 19, 2020 10:41 am

The Upgrade Offer is applicable on all models including Samsung and other smartphones and is valid till August 31, 2020.
Samsung India has announced an offer for consumers with broken smartphones. The company is announcing an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5000 for consumers that have smartphones with cracked screens.  

Consumers pre-booking the newly-launched Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will also be eligible for this attractive upgrade. The upgrade offer on Galaxy Note 20 comes in addition to the existing pre-booking offers on Galaxy Note 20 flagship series.

To avail the offer, interested customers can log in or sign up on My Galaxy app and tap on the upgrade banner or icon in the app to begin the evaluation process of the broken device. The process will begin once the user taps on ‘Check Now’ prompt on the screen and subsequently fills in required details regarding the device by selecting relevant icons on the screen.

The best quote will then be generated and customers can accordingly visit the nearest Samsung Store with the damaged device and facilitate the upgrade to a new smartphone with the dealer’s assistance.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra pricing and pre-book offers

 

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at Rs 77999, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will be available for Rs 104999 in India. Consumers can pre-book their Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G starting today on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. Customers pre-booking Galaxy Note20 will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7000, while those pre-booking Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G will get benefits worth Rs 10000. These benefits can be redeemed on Samsung Shop app on a set of products, including Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, among others.

 

Additionally, when paying with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, consumers will be eligible for cashback up to Rs 6000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 and up to Rs 9000 on purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Existing Galaxy users will be eligible for an Upgrade offer to get an additional discount of Rs 5000 in lieu of their current Galaxy smartphone.

