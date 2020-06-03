Advertisement

Security issue leaves DigiLocker data unsafe, now fixed

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 2:36 pm

Latest News

The flaw was discovered by a researcher who reported to the company last month.
Advertisement

DigiLocker is popularly used for storing personal documents like driving license, vehicle registration certificate and even marksheets. This is an authenticated platform which is recognised by the country's transport Ministry. With more than 1 crore downloads on Android, it has become a useful tool in the palm of user's hands. And recently, a researcher found some nagging issues with the app, because of which he was able to access data of millions of users registered on it. He wrote down the findings in this post

 

Ashish Gehlot was fiddling around with the app, and wanted to see if its security measures are foolproof. For this, he used Aadhaar details of one of his family member, and tried to login using the details shared. But instead of doing it the regular way, he decided to bypass the two-factor authentication process, which includes OTP and login PIN code. 

Advertisement

 

Being a techie, he managed to observe the login bypass process in the backend, and realised that after making some changes in the code available to him, the researcher could access/login to account of millions of users signed up on the digital document wallet. This made it obvious that anyone with sufficient technical skills can easily break through the platform and its supposed vulnerability. 

 

As this raised the alarm bells for Gehlot, he reached out to DigiLocker team on 16 May, and thankfully the company managed to fix the PIN issue on 18 May and few weeks after that they've also fixed the vulnerability with the OTP bypass. 

 

On 2 June, after fixing the issues, DigiLocker publicly confirmed the situation and said, "upon analysis, it was discovered this vulnerability had crept in the code when some new features were added recently. The vulnerability was patched on a priority basis by the technical team within a day of getting the alert from CERT-In."

 

It also assured that no data was compromised because of this security flaw. DigiLocker caters to over 3.84 crore users and with confidential documents stored on the platform, it's advisable they regularly look at any possible issues and let third-party researchers offer bug reports. 

PM Modi unveils Umang app for unified e-government services

BHIM data breach exposes over 7 million records of its users in India: Report

CERT-IN warns Android users about new security threat

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: DigiLocker security issue software vulnerability bug bounty MeiTY CERT-In

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Zoom won't offer encrypted video calls to free users

Facebook partners with Saregama to provide music to its users

Beware, this wallpaper bug ends up crashing Android phones

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies