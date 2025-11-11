HomeNewsLava Agni 4 Specifications Revealed Officially Ahead of Launch

Lava Agni 4 Specifications Revealed Officially Ahead of Launch

Lava Agni 4 specifications have been revealed by the brand ahead of the launch and here's what to expect from it.

Lava Agni 4 specifications

Lava Agni 4 specifications have been revealed officially by the brand ahead of the November 20 launch of the device. The device will have an aluminium frame along with a dual camera setup on the back, a MediaTek under the hood, and more. Here’s everything to know about the up premium handset from Lava in India.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications

The Lava Agni 4 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 120 and 2400 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with 1.07 billion color depth, Widevine L1, 446 ppi, and supports HDR 10+.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5x and 256GB of 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 packs a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary lens with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. For selfies, it features a 50-megapixel sensor at the front.

It includes an in-display optical fingerprint scanner for biometrics. Lava promises a clean 15 experience with no bloatware, no ads, and no unwanted notifications. The device will get 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, v5.4, USB-C 3.2 port, and GPS.

Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, IP64 rated build, blaster, X-axis linear motor for haptics, and support.

Battery details of the handset are yet to be revealed by the brand. Reports suggest it could pack a 5000mAh battery with 66W fast wired charging support.

