Reliance Jio Phone 3 likely to launch today at RIL AGM 2020

Reliance Jio might unveil the much-rumoured Jio Phone 3 during the 42nd Annual General Meeting.

Reliance will be holding its annual general meeting today i.e. July 15. Now, speculations are rife about Reliance Jio launching its next-generation feature phone during the AGM 2020.

As per multiple reports, Reliance Jio might unveil the much-rumoured Jio Phone 3 during the 42nd Annual General Meeting. Interestingly, the company introduced its first Jio Phone during its 40th Reliance Annual General Meeting in 2017 and a year later it unveiled the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone was launched for Rs 1,500, while the JioPhone 2 was launched at Rs 2,999.

Coming to the RIL AGM 2020, this is for the first time that the company will hold a virtual event. The event will kickstart from 2:00 PM IST and it will be live-streamed on Youtube as well as the company's website. One can also get the updates about the AGM from the company’s social media handles. However, there is no information about the upcoming JioPhone 3. It would be interesting to see whether the company will launch the feature for the Indian market or will it be just another rumour.

Meanwhile, we exclusively reported that Reliance Jio will not launch a smartphone in India. Sources close to the development told The Mobile Indian that the company is not planning to launch any smartphone in India in the near future. The sources revealed that Jio had launched LYF smartphones simply to push other vendors and other brands to come up with 4G smartphones at affordable pricing that supported VoLTE because nobody was ready for such a thing at that time.