Reliance Digital has announced pre-booking for Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE and iPad 8th Gen

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 25, 2020 1:50 pm

Latest News

The new products that were launched by Apple are now in pre-booking phase on Reliance Digital.
 Reliance Digital has announced the pre-booking for the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and iPad 8th Gen which were launched a couple of weeks back, at all Reliance Digital Stores, My Jio Stores and reliancedigital(dot)in. 

 

Potential buyers can pre-book the devices at their nearest Reliance Digital or My Jio Stores. There is an exclusive unlimited 5% cashback on credit cards from CITI and ICICI bank at www.reliancedigital.in till 30th September 2020. The customers will receive the cashback before 31st December 2020. The retail sales for the Apple Watch Series 6 & Watch SE will begin on 1st October 2020.

 

Watch Series 6 

 

 

The new Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a blood oxygen detection feature, an all-new Sleep App, Always-On Retina Display, Fall Detection and Emergency SOS services. The Series 6 is also water resistant and comes with an in-built altimeter. Two versions, one with GPS only and one with GPS and Cellular will be available. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at 40,900 for 40mm GPS variant, Rs 49,900 for 40mm GPS + Cellular variant. The 44mm GPS variant costs Rs 43,900 and 44mm GPS + Cellular variant costs Rs 52,900.

 

Apple Watch SE

 

 

The more affordable Apple Watch SE comes preloaded with watchOS7 and features a large Retina display of the same size as the Series 6. The SE also comes with S5 dual-core SiP and features the latest motion sensors and microphone, health and safety capabilities and is water resistant up to 50m. The Apple Watch SE is also available in GPS and GPS + Cellular options with calling enabled. The Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS variant costs Rs 29,900, and 40mm GPS + Cellular variant costs Ra 33,900. The 44mm GPS variant costs Rs 32,900 and 44mm GPS + Cellular variant costs Rs 36,900.

 

iPad 8th Gen

 

 

The all-new iPad 8th Generation features a 10.2 inch Multi-Touch Retina Display with an A12 Bionic Chip and a 64-bit neural engine. It comes with the latest iOS 14 pre-loaded & secure Touch ID to ensure data privacy. The 8th Gen iPad also supports first-generation Apple Pencil for seamless note-making or sketching. It comes in Silver, Space Gray and Gold finish. The iPad 8th Gen 32GB Wifi-only variant will cost Rs 29,900, the 128GB Wifi-only variant will cost Rs 37,900, the 32GB Wifi + Cellular variant will cost Rs 41,900 and the 128GB WiFi + Cellular variant costs Rs 49,900.

 

Latest News from Apple

Tags: Apple Reliance Retail

