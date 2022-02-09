Redmi Note 11, Note 11S launched in India: Specs, Price, & More

Xiaomi is not holding back on its launches in India and has brought a couple of more devices including the Redmi Note 11, and the Redmi Note 11S. While the smartphones have already launched globally, their Indian variants are now arriving in the region. Here are all the things you should know about these smartphones:
1Price & Variants
The Redmi Note 11 comes in three variants in India, and is priced as follows:
- 4GB + 64GB: Rs 13,499
- 6GB + 64GB: Rs 14,499
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 15,999
The Redmi Note 11S also arrives in three variants which have the following prices:
- 6GB + 64GB: Rs 16,499
- 6GB + 128GB: Rs 17,499
- 8GB + 128GB: Rs 18,499
2Availability
As for the availability, the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11S will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home retail stores, and partner retail stores across the country. Customers can avail a 10% discount using debit/credit cards issued by Bank of Baroda. First sale for Note 11 will be held on February 11 at 12pm and for Note 11S, it will be held on February 21 at 12pm. The Note 11 will be available in Space Black, Horizon Blue, and Note 11S will be available in Space Black, Horizon Blue and Polar White.
3Display
The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11S feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. They have a screen resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels along with a DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1000 nits peak brightness. They have a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz and 409 pixels per inch.
4Processor, RAM & Storage
The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.
The Redmi Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both of the phones support expandable storage up to 1TB.
5Cameras
The Redmi Note 11 has a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, while the Redmi Note 11S features a 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The rest of the sensors remain the same on both phones. These include an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 118-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro shooter.
On the front, the Redmi Note 11 has a 13MP f/2.4 sensor that can record up to 1080p videos at 30fps. The Note 11S has a 16MP f/2.4 sensor which can also record up to 1080p videos at 30fps.
6Battery
The Redmi Note 11 and the Redmi Note 11S are backed by a 5000mAh battery cell which support 33W fast charging. Both of them have a USB-C port via which you can charge the devices.
7Connectivity & Additional Features
Both the smartphones have 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 5, GPS and NFC. Further, these have side-mounted fingerprint sensors, dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, z-axis linear vibration motor, and Hi-res Audio Certification. Lastly, both of them run on MIUI 13 based on Android 11.