Redmi Note 11, Note 11S launched in India: Specs, Price, & More

The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S smartphones are powered by the latest Qualcomm and MediaTek processors. The Redmi Note 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The phone comes with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone is loaded with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Both of the phones support expandable storage up to 1TB.